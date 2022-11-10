Home States Karnataka

Number of young voters goes up to 6.9 lakh in Karnataka

Eligible voters can download the Voter Helpline app or visit www.nvsp.in to submit the applications.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   As per the integrated draft electoral roll-2023 published on Wednesday, the number of young voters (18-19 years of age) in the state has gone up to 6,97,784, an increase of 2,95,860 as compared to the 2022 figures of 4,01,924.

Releasing the electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said those who have crossed the age of 17 can submit applications in advance to get enrolled. There are four qualifying dates in a year for enrolment — January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1. When the age of the applicant crosses 18 on any one of the qualifying dates, the name will be enrolled, he said. Eligible voters can download the Voter Helpline app or visit www.nvsp.in to submit their applications.

The population of the electorate is 67.22 per cent of the total population and the coverage of photo-ID cards is 99.99 per cent. The total number of voters is 5,09,01,662. Of them, 2,56,39,736 are male, 2,52,09,619 female and 4,490 others.

A total of 11,13,063 voters were added, while 27,08,947 were deleted from the rolls during pre-revision.  Of the 224 Assembly constituencies, Bengaluru South in Bengaluru Urban has the highest number of 6,41,466 voters, while Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district has the lowest of 1,65,485 voters.

67 pc linked their Aadhaar
Around 67 per cent of voters linked their Aadhaar with the electoral list. Sira registered a whopping 99 per cent, while the Govindaraja Nagara constituency registered the lowest at 13 per cent. Steps will be taken to achieve 100 per cent by March.31, 2023, Meena said. There were 58,282 polling stations as compared to 58,179 in 2022.

