Seventh Pay Commission constituted: Karnataka CM

Former chief secy Sudhakar Rao to head panel to revise salaries of state govt employees

Published: 10th November 2022 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced here on Wednesday that the state government has constituted the Seventh Pay Commission, headed by former chief secretary Sudhakar Rao, to revise the salaries of state government employees.

He said the new commission will look at all the demands and consider all the reasons before recommending the revision of pay scales. The pay commissions are set up once every five years to revise the salaries of state government employees.

Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association president Shadakshari said the Sixth Pay Commission was constituted four-and-a-half years ago and it was time that the new commission was
set up. “We are happy that the government has addressed one of our main demands. We request the present chairman to go through our demands and submit the report along with recommendations at the earliest,” he added.

“The present dearness allowance should be merged with the basic salary and 40 per cent fitment should be provided on the merged salary. Notional salary hike should be given from July 1, 2022, and financial provisions should be made by January 1, 2023,” he said.

He requested the new commission to provide HRA, city and other allowances to the employees, as done by the Central government. Anomalies in various cadre and recruitment rules should be reconciliation and parity should be brought in across departments, he demanded.

On the financial implications to the government, he said the basic salary comes to Rs 23,908 crore and with 31 per cent dearness allowance, amounting to Rs 7,411.48 crore, the total is Rs 31,319 crore. If the new commission approves 40 per cent hike on Rs 31,319 crore, the additional financial burden on the exchequer will be Rs 12,527.79 crore.

What it costs govt
At present, the basic salaries of government employees constitute Rs 23,908 crore
31 per cent dearness allowance on the basic salary is Rs 7411.48 crore
Total is Rs 31,319 crore
If the new commission approves a 40 per cent hike, the additional financial burden on the state exchequer will B12,527.79 cr

