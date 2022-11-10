Home States Karnataka

Temple-like structure: Karnataka court rejects two pleas of Juma Masjid

Even as he expressed confidence that a favourable verdict will lead to the construction of a magnificent temple, he requested mosque authorities to hand over the land to Hindus.

Published: 10th November 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 03:15 AM

Some outfits had submitted memoranda to various police officers on Tuesday requesting them to check the 'misuse' of loudspeakers from mosques.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  A local court here on Wednesday dismissed two interim applications (IA) filed by Juma Masjid, Malalipete, seeking rejection of a suit that wanted an injunction against the mosque to stop it from dismantling a ‘temple-like-structure’ that emerged during the renovation of the place of worship in April. Two IAs were filed under Section 85 of the Wakf Act 1995 read with Order 7 Rule 11(d) and Section 151 of CPC and also under Section 4(1) and Section 4(2) of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991.

The Dakshina Kannada Zilla Wakf Advisory Committee has decided to appeal the dismissal before the high court. Committee president BA Abdul Nasir said the legal fight will continue. “We are confident of getting justice and in this regard further action will be taken after consulting legal experts and the state Wakf board,’’ he said.

The court, at the same time, also extended the temporary injunction against the dismantling the old structure and posted the next hearing to December 8. The petitioner, Dhananjay, is represented by advocate M Chidananda Kedilaya. The Mangaluru city police deployed additional forces at Malali as a precautionary measure. KSRP and City Armed Reserve personnel were stationed and DCP (Law and Order) Anshu Kumar visited the spot.

VHP’s Karnataka Dakshina Prantha Joint Secretary Sharan Pumpwell welcomed the court’s decision and
termed it the first victory for Hindu beliefs.

Even as he expressed confidence that a favourable verdict will lead to the construction of a magnificent temple, he requested mosque authorities to hand over the land to Hindus. “Thambula Prashne has clarified that Lord Shiva was being worshipped there and if the temple is not constructed, then the village will face trouble,” he said. He urged the district administration to conduct an archaeological survey of the site. He said that in the coming days, they will organise ‘Ashtamangala Prashne’ to find out more details about the “temple that existed at the spot”.

