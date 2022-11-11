Home States Karnataka

AIMIM celebrates Tipu Jayanti, queers pitch for Congress, JDS

This has led to raised eyebrows in the Congress and JDS, which have been working hard for the Muslim vote.

A portrait of Tipu Sultan at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi on Thursday  | D HEMANTH ​

A portrait of Tipu Sultan at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi on Thursday | D HEMANTH ​

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tipu Jayanti, the birth anniversary of erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan celebrated on November 10, surprisingly did not create the heat and dust it usually does. In the past few years, the celebrations have been controversial and even violent, and only polarised society.

At one time, mainline parties Congress, JDS and even BJP under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa, had celebrated Tipu Jayanti, though it was done in their offices and not in public.

Quite strangely, Hyderabad-based AIMIM — the All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen — sought permission to celebrate Tipu Jayanti at the contentious Hubli Eidgah Maidan and what’s more, the government gave the party the go-ahead. This has led to raised eyebrows in the Congress and JDS, which have been working hard for the Muslim vote.

While the Congress is popular among Muslims, JDS has appointed former Congress MLC C M Ibrahim as president, hoping to wrest a share of the Muslim vote. But the entry of AIMIM and Asaduddin Owaisi could upset the applecart for these two parties.

It may be recalled that in 2018, Congress leaders had not allowed Owaisi into Karnataka, and requested him to leave during his rally near Tannery Road, fearing that he could divide the Muslim vote. AIMIM has been accused of acting as a ‘vote-cutter’ and fracturing the minority vote wherever BJP faces a tough electoral challenge.

According to political analyst B S Murthy, “AIMIM and Samata Sainik Dal applied for permission to celebrate Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi. The question is the timing. AIMIM appears to have been brought to Hubballi to celebrate Tipu Jayanti, to polarise people before the upcoming elections.”

If AIMIM had celebrated Tipu Jayanti in Hyderabad or erstwhile Nizam area of Hyderabad-Karnataka, like Kalaburagi or Bidar, it would not be surprising, he added. Such events always end in violence. We see a pattern emerge in the state, starting from Dakshina Kannada where Masood, Praveen Nettar and Fazil died, and in Shivamogga, where Harsha died, Murthy added.

