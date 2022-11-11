BJP MP asks senior leaders to pave way for youngsters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the ruling BJP is preparing for the 2023 Assembly polls, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya suggested that senior leaders should make way for younger people.“What has happened in Gujarat should serve as a model in Karnataka too. Former Gujarat CM @vijayrupanibjp, former DyCM @Nitinbhai_Patel, as well as former ministers, @imBhupendrasinh and @PradipsinhGuj have decided not to contest the Assembly polls,” Siroya tweeted.

Interestingly, the BJP MP put out the tweets a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Karnataka.

The Assembly elections in Karnataka are scheduled to be held early next year. Senior leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM BS Yediyurappa, have started their ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’.

“This is a commendable move to strengthen democracy by allowing a smooth generational change. Karnataka Assembly polls will be held in a few months from now. Senior leaders in the state should make way for younger people in the larger interest of the state and nation,” Siroya added. Although he has not named any leaders, sources in the party indicated that it hinted at the former CMs and many senior leaders who are keen to contest the polls.

