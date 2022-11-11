Chikkaballapur robbery: Five teams formed to nab miscreants 

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: Five teams of police have been formed to nab the culprits who robbed Bagepalli police station ASI Narayanaswamy's house in Peresandra of Chikkaballapur district on Wednesday around 8 pm. The teams have rushed to various places including neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu looking for the suspects.

Deputy Superintendent of Police V K Vasudev told The New Indian Express that four miscreants who gained entry into the house assaulted Sharath, son of Narayanaswamy, his wife and daughter-in-law. Sharath, who sustained bullet injuries, is being treated at Chikkaballapur Government Hospital. The miscreants snatched gold ornaments and fled the spot with cash.

On complaint, a case has been registered for attempt to murder, robbery and also under the arms act.

Vasudev said that fingerprint experts and dog squads have also been pressed into service. "The teams have already left for Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and we are coordinating with the respective state police. All the check posts are alerted and lodges are being monitored, " he said.

