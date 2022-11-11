Home States Karnataka

Chikkaballapur robbery: Five teams formed to nab miscreants 

The teams have rushed to various places including neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu looking for the suspects. 

Published: 11th November 2022 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Robbery

Image used for representational purpose only.

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: Five teams of police have been formed to nab the culprits who robbed Bagepalli police station ASI Narayanaswamy's house in Peresandra of Chikkaballapur district on Wednesday around 8 pm. The teams have rushed to various places including neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu looking for the suspects. 

Deputy Superintendent of Police V K Vasudev told The New Indian Express that four miscreants who gained entry into the house assaulted Sharath, son of Narayanaswamy, his wife and daughter-in-law. Sharath, who sustained bullet injuries, is being treated at Chikkaballapur Government Hospital. The miscreants snatched gold ornaments and fled the spot with cash. 

On complaint, a case has been registered for attempt to murder, robbery and also under the arms act.

Vasudev said that fingerprint experts and dog squads have also been pressed into service. "The teams have already left for Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and we are coordinating with the respective state police. All the check posts are alerted and lodges are being monitored, " he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robbery Murder attempt Police
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp