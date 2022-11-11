Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to distribute boiled rice under PDS in three coastal dists from January 1

Social Welfare Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari told reporters that this was a long-pending demand of people from the coastal districts who use kuchalakki on a daily basis.

Published: 11th November 2022 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

rice

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has decided to distribute boiled rice (kuchalakki) under the Public Distribution System (PDS) to ration card holders of Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts from January 1, 2023. Each family will get 5 kg of boiled rice every month. This variety of rice is the staple diet of people from the coastal region of Karnataka.

Social Welfare Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari told reporters that this was a long-pending demand of people from the coastal districts who use kuchalakki on a daily basis.

 The minister said paddy will be procured  and processed to turn it into kuchalakki. According to the minister, they need at least 1 lakh tonnes of boiled rice every month to supply to the three districts. He said the Union Government has set a support price of Rs 2,040 per quintal of boiled rice. “The State Government too has announced support prices for some varieties of kuchalakki. We have set a target of procuring 13 lakh quintal of paddy and are confident of getting at least 8.5 lakh quintal of paddy. The State Government will be paying additional Rs 500,” he said.

 The minister further said they need additional funds to procure karate uniforms for girl students. At present, they have already paid Rs 176 crore and as they are commencing karate classes for Class 6 students from this year, they need additional Rs 18 crore, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
boiled rice kuchalakki PDS Karnataka
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp