Apex court asks SEC to go back to Karnataka HC over issue holding Zilla and taluk panchayat polls

The high court had given 12 weeks to the state government to complete the delimitation and reservation of constituencies and the time limit is expiring in the next few days.

Published: 12th November 2022 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Election Commission's (SEC) efforts to seek relief from the Supreme Court on holding Zilla and taluk panchayat elections, as directed by the Karnataka High Court, came to a nought as the division bench of the apex court, headed by Justice  Anirudh Bose, directed SEC to go back to the HC.

The SC did not entertain the SEC appeal, challenging the high court order on holding the local body elections, which were scheduled for May last year. The apex court, which heard the petition on Friday, said it saw no reason to intervene when the petition is pending before the HC.

The SEC was ready to hold the elections in May last year when the terms of ZP and TPs expired.

It had carried out the delimitation exercise and identified seats for reservation. By the time the dates were announced, the state government withdrew the powers of delimitation and reservation from SEC and set up a separate delimitation commission. SEC had then approached the high court, challenging the government’s move.

TAGS
Supreme Court Karnataka High Court SEC Zilla and taluk panchayat polls
