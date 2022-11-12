Home States Karnataka

Confident PM will reply to Congress charges: KPCC president Shivakumar

Shivakumar urged Modi to send a message to his partymen not to cover up corruption the same way potholes are filled in Bengaluru ahead of his visit.

Published: 12th November 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

President of Karnataka Congress D K Shivakumar. (Photo | EPS)

President of Karnataka Congress D K Shivakumar. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting what it called rampant corruption under the BJP-led State Government, KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Friday said that he was confident of a reply from the former.

“In a democratic set up, a PM will reply to the letter written by the Opposition. I am confident that Narendra Modi too is no exception and he too will reply,’’ Shivakumar said. Hitting out at the BJP, the Kanakapura MLA alleged that a contractor has sought permission for euthanasia over alleged demands for commission. Shivakumar urged Modi to send a message to his partymen not to cover up corruption the same way potholes are filled in Bengaluru ahead of his visit.

On allegations that Bengaluru roads are asphalted only for the PM’s visit, Shivakumar said, “The roads are for the journey of their leaders and not for the benefit of the citizens.”

When asked about a minister’s statement that the statue could have been installed by the Airports Authority of India as Shivakumar had suggested earlier, he said, “The day I went there, I said they could have spent their own money. There was no need for the State Government to build the statue.”

When asked about the government spending Rs 48 crore on Friday’s event, he said, “Everyone knows that money is being spent to glorify one person and one party. People have decided to get rid of them.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Shivakumar corruption
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp