Confident PM will reply to Congress charges: KPCC president Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting what it called rampant corruption under the BJP-led State Government, KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Friday said that he was confident of a reply from the former.

“In a democratic set up, a PM will reply to the letter written by the Opposition. I am confident that Narendra Modi too is no exception and he too will reply,’’ Shivakumar said. Hitting out at the BJP, the Kanakapura MLA alleged that a contractor has sought permission for euthanasia over alleged demands for commission. Shivakumar urged Modi to send a message to his partymen not to cover up corruption the same way potholes are filled in Bengaluru ahead of his visit.

On allegations that Bengaluru roads are asphalted only for the PM’s visit, Shivakumar said, “The roads are for the journey of their leaders and not for the benefit of the citizens.”

When asked about a minister’s statement that the statue could have been installed by the Airports Authority of India as Shivakumar had suggested earlier, he said, “The day I went there, I said they could have spent their own money. There was no need for the State Government to build the statue.”

When asked about the government spending Rs 48 crore on Friday’s event, he said, “Everyone knows that money is being spent to glorify one person and one party. People have decided to get rid of them.”

