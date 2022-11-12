Home States Karnataka

'Dishonoured', say community leaders of Vokkaligas as not invited to inaugurate Kempegowda statue

JDS leaders also said if the invitation had been sent, why was no seat marked in his name.

Published: 12th November 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat Express train

The statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru weighs 218 tonnes (98 tonnes of bronze and 120 tonnes of steel). (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the statue of Kempe Gowda near the Kempegowda International Airport, tweeted on Friday that he was ‘honoured to inaugurate the statue of prosperity’, there were many who complained that the Vokkaliga community, to which the Bengaluru founder belonged, had been done a great ‘dishonour.’

Members of the community, taking to social media, said the community leader and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda was dishonoured as he was not extended an official invitation to the event. During the foundation laying ceremony on June 27, 2020, Gowda was invited and he participated in the programme.
Leaders from JDS, headed by Gowda, said Gowda is the only prime minister from Karnataka and a person of his stature not being invited caused pain to the Vokkaliga community.

While the BJP on Friday evening released a letter saying that  Gowda was invited, JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “There is a protocol to invite someone of the stature of a former PM.”

JDS leaders also said if the invitation had been sent, why was no seat marked in his name. Kumaraswamy said, “Why was Gowda, a sitting Rajya Sabha member, not there? It is a grave dishonour.’’

He asked, “Why was SM Krishna, who is now with BJP, not on stage? Will they call a great leader to make him stand in a corner? Also, why was Nisarga Narayanswamy, the area MLA, not on the dais.’’

BJP MLC AH Vishwanath criticised the government for turning it into a party event. The government should have invited Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and others, he said.

Added to this, Adi Chunchangiri Mutt Swamiji Nirmalananda was to stand besides Modi, but instead Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy was next to him. Also, Revenue Minister R Ashoka was seen disrespectfully placing his hands on Swamiji’s shoulders and the photograph went viral on social media. Kumaraswamy said, “It is disrespectful to lay hands on the pontiff’s shoulders.’’

