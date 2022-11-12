Home States Karnataka

Drug stuffed inside doll in courier, two peddlers arrested in Bengaluru

The mobile phones of the accused have been seized and are being examined.

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While scanning a parcel as part of their routine check, a reputed domestic courier agency found a doll stuffed with some suspicious-looking tablets. The staff immediately brought it to the notice of the jurisdictional police, who swung into action and visited the courier office located at Pattandur Agrahara in Whitefield.

The police had launched a probe which led to the arrest of two inter-state drug peddlers from Kerala.
MDMA tablets worth around Rs 8.8 lakh were recovered from the duo.

The peddlers had also kept some tablets in their pockets which they wanted to sell to some clients. Police recovered around 88 grams of MDMA tablets from them. The mobile phones of the accused have been seized and are being examined.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as S Pavish (33) from Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district, Kerala and M Abijith (25) from Malappuram in Kerala.

The two were staying in the city on the second floor of a residential complex on Sri Devi Karumariyamma Temple Street in Whitefield. The police got the tip-off around 2.45 pm on Wednesday. “We recovered a cardboard box from them. Inside the box, there was a doll which was stuffed with MDMA tablets. However, they had not mentioned the address to which they were sending the drugs. Three mobile phones and a scooter have been recovered from them,” said a police officer, who is part of the probe team.

The two were targeting students from Kerala who are studying in Bengaluru-based colleges.
They have told the police that have been doing some business in the city, a claim being verified by the police. The Whitefield police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 against the two.

