Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC allows terminating minor rape victim’s pregnancy

Recording it, the court directed the Medical Superintendent of Vani Vilas Hospital to carry out the procedure and the state will have to bear the cost.

Published: 12th November 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Abortion, Pregnancy

For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has given permission for medical termination of 25-week pregnancy of a 13-year-old girl, a victim of rape. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order after the victim’s counsel informed the court that the girl is a minor and as per her school certificate and a scan report issued by a radiologist, she is 25 weeks pregnant.

Citing interim directions issued by the HC in a similar case, the government advocate submitted that the procedure will have to be carried out as per the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules, 1971.

Recording it, the court directed the Medical Superintendent of Vani Vilas Hospital to carry out the procedure and the state will have to bear the cost. It also said that the victim, who is the petitioner, should not be liable to make payment for the procedure.

Foetus is to be preserved for DNA testing

The court also made it clear that the termination of pregnancy is subject to further examination by the doctor who will carry out the procedure. If the doctor opines that the termination may cause harm or injury to the victim’s life, he has to take a final call on performing the procedure, the court added.

The court said the foetus should be preserved by the hospital for DNA testing if the doctor says so. The hospital should send the tissue sample of the foetus for DNA testing to the Central Forensic Testing Laboratory in Bengaluru or Hyderabad, the court ordered.

Further, the court directed the local police inspector to make necessary transport arrangements for shifting the petitioner and her immediate family members or attendants to the hospital for treatment from their residence and drop them back after the treatment.

If the doctor suggests any follow-up treatment, the local police inspector should make the arrangements as and when required and the state will have to bear the cost, the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
minor rape Karnataka High Court rape victim pregnancy
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp