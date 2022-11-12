Home States Karnataka

Kodagu District Court inaugurated by SC justice in Karnataka

Kodagu District Court

The newly established Kodagu District Court building in Vidyanagar 

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: It was a historic moment in Madikeri as the iconic District Court building witnessed a grandeur inauguration on Saturday. The Rs 39 crore magnificent Court building was inaugurated by Justice AS Bopanna, the Supreme Court Judge.

“The notion of democracy will be lost if people lose faith in the judiciary. Lawyers must keep this in mind and work for the betterment of society,” spoke Justice Bopanna. 

“Courts are upgraded with time and this does not indicate an unstable society. People believe in the judicial system and it is the duty of every advocate to keep a stronghold on this faith of the people,” he added.

Justice AS Bopanna at the inaugural ceremony of the new Court building in Madikeri

He appreciated the efforts of the people’s representatives in the district in the establishment of a well-equipped court building.

Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, Prasanna B Varale began his speech by singing the traditional Kodava ‘baalopaat’.

“Kodagu is the land of warriors and the district has contributed immensely to the Indian Military. The district has made a mark in every field and General Thimmayya, and FMKM Cariappa have been an asset to the nation. The court is equivalent to a temple and it is our duty to extend justice to the people in need,” he said.

HC judge Cheppudira Poonacha, SC judge Shukure, HC judge ES Indresh and district BAR association president KD Dayananda were among the veterans from the judiciary system present at the event. MLAs KG Bopaiah and Appachu Ranjan assured to extend bus services to reach the newly established court in Vidyanagar premises.  

