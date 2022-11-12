Home States Karnataka

PM honours icons, tries to woo different communities ahead of 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had got a special headgear made for Modi which was like the one that adorned the head of Kempegowda.

Published: 12th November 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on Friday, though underscored the development initiatives of the double engine governments, also has a political element as it came just months ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. As planned, Modi made efforts to impress different communities, Vokkaligas, Kurubas, ST Nayakas and Dalits, as he unveiled the Kempegowda statue, garlanded the statues of Kanaka Dasa and Valmiki and paid floral tributes to Onake Obavva, as these historical icons represent respective communities.

Some sections of these communities could be swayed by these gestures during the polls. But already, leaders like former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah, B Sriramulu and Mallikarjuna Kharge have been icons of these communities, political pundits said.

After Modi unveiled the 108-foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at the airport, Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt head Nirmalananda Swamiji hailed Modi as ‘vishwa nayaka’, whose advice is sought by the world. Speaking at the public rally after the event, the prominent Vokkaliga religious head said, “Like Kempegowda, who had ‘karmajnana’, Modi too showed his leadership skills as he led the country from the front when the country’s economy was in a shambles during Covid. Kempegowda united people for the progress of Bengaluru, while Modi understood the importance of skilling, upskilling and reskilling of human resources,” he said.

“Kempegowda was a righteous man who gave as much importance to spirituality as to the culture of the land,” he said, attributing the same characteristics to Modi.  He said, “Even as development works elsewhere came to a standstill because of Covid, the progress on the construction of the statue continued. I thank all for the unveiling of the statue, which is a symbol of prosperity.”

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had got a special headgear made for Modi which was like the one that adorned the head of Kempegowda. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai placed the peta on Modi’s head. But Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, who noticed that it was not worn properly, fixed it head with the precision Kempegowda used to wear and told the Prime Minister about its significance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Karnataka Assembly polls Bengaluru
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp