PM honours icons, tries to woo different communities ahead of 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on Friday, though underscored the development initiatives of the double engine governments, also has a political element as it came just months ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. As planned, Modi made efforts to impress different communities, Vokkaligas, Kurubas, ST Nayakas and Dalits, as he unveiled the Kempegowda statue, garlanded the statues of Kanaka Dasa and Valmiki and paid floral tributes to Onake Obavva, as these historical icons represent respective communities.

Some sections of these communities could be swayed by these gestures during the polls. But already, leaders like former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah, B Sriramulu and Mallikarjuna Kharge have been icons of these communities, political pundits said.

After Modi unveiled the 108-foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at the airport, Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt head Nirmalananda Swamiji hailed Modi as ‘vishwa nayaka’, whose advice is sought by the world. Speaking at the public rally after the event, the prominent Vokkaliga religious head said, “Like Kempegowda, who had ‘karmajnana’, Modi too showed his leadership skills as he led the country from the front when the country’s economy was in a shambles during Covid. Kempegowda united people for the progress of Bengaluru, while Modi understood the importance of skilling, upskilling and reskilling of human resources,” he said.

“Kempegowda was a righteous man who gave as much importance to spirituality as to the culture of the land,” he said, attributing the same characteristics to Modi. He said, “Even as development works elsewhere came to a standstill because of Covid, the progress on the construction of the statue continued. I thank all for the unveiling of the statue, which is a symbol of prosperity.”

Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had got a special headgear made for Modi which was like the one that adorned the head of Kempegowda. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai placed the peta on Modi’s head. But Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, who noticed that it was not worn properly, fixed it head with the precision Kempegowda used to wear and told the Prime Minister about its significance.

BENGALURU: Prime minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on Friday, though underscored the development initiatives of the double engine governments, also has a political element as it came just months ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. As planned, Modi made efforts to impress different communities, Vokkaligas, Kurubas, ST Nayakas and Dalits, as he unveiled the Kempegowda statue, garlanded the statues of Kanaka Dasa and Valmiki and paid floral tributes to Onake Obavva, as these historical icons represent respective communities. Some sections of these communities could be swayed by these gestures during the polls. But already, leaders like former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah, B Sriramulu and Mallikarjuna Kharge have been icons of these communities, political pundits said. After Modi unveiled the 108-foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at the airport, Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt head Nirmalananda Swamiji hailed Modi as ‘vishwa nayaka’, whose advice is sought by the world. Speaking at the public rally after the event, the prominent Vokkaliga religious head said, “Like Kempegowda, who had ‘karmajnana’, Modi too showed his leadership skills as he led the country from the front when the country’s economy was in a shambles during Covid. Kempegowda united people for the progress of Bengaluru, while Modi understood the importance of skilling, upskilling and reskilling of human resources,” he said. “Kempegowda was a righteous man who gave as much importance to spirituality as to the culture of the land,” he said, attributing the same characteristics to Modi. He said, “Even as development works elsewhere came to a standstill because of Covid, the progress on the construction of the statue continued. I thank all for the unveiling of the statue, which is a symbol of prosperity.” Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had got a special headgear made for Modi which was like the one that adorned the head of Kempegowda. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai placed the peta on Modi’s head. But Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, who noticed that it was not worn properly, fixed it head with the precision Kempegowda used to wear and told the Prime Minister about its significance.