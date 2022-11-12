Resume subsidies, schemes for coffee growers: Karnataka Planters’ Association

By Express News Service

MADIKERI : There is an immediate need to resume government subsidies and schemes in the coffee growing sector, said the Karnataka Planters’ Association and United Planters’ Association of South India (UPASI), during a press conference in Madikeri. The members also urged the government to promote ‘Make in India’ for the machines which are required by the sector.

“Climate change, man-animal conflict, the decline in production due to diseases, rise in production cost and the perpetual shortage of required fertilizers have become challenges in the coffee growing sector.

Coffee production has reduced by 2.1 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year. Government schemes should be reintroduced to help the sector,” urged N Ramanathan, chairman of KPA.

Highlighting the perils of climate change, the members said that all three coffee growing districts Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan plantations have suffered fruit rot and stalk rot diseases coupled with an increase in the dropping of coffee beans.

They urged the government to declare the three districts as flood-hit areas, and give compensation to the growers.

“The White Stem Borer disease has affected the Arabica plantation, which has been made worse by an absence of remedies,” he added.

The governme­nt should set up an inter-ministerial committee to share the social cost in the 50:31:20% ratio by the central, state governments, and plan­t­ations respectively. Government should also fix the limit of MoP and urea fertilizer purchase, they said.

