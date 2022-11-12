'Time to let go': Cop who lived through 1991 Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination

Bala Chauhan By

BENGALURU: On a day when the SC set free six convicts in the former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case after 31 years in prison, a former IPS officer, the then Assistant Superintendent of Police, Kancheepuram, Prateep Philip, said he had “forgiven” the assassins after a long battle with loss, anger and trauma.

Philip, whose daughter was then 10 days old, was on VIP security duty on that fateful evening of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur, when the LTTE suicide bomber, Dhanu blew herself, killing Gandhi and 17 others, including nine policemen and injuring 40 people in a poll rally.

Still alive with 100 shrapnel: Philip

The officer, who is a motivational speaker, is now penning his autobiography. As a survivor of the world’s first human and woman suicide bomber, he said, “Personally, I feel that the cause of justice and mercy have been served in the case. Before I retired last year, I used to feel that assassins should be sentenced to life imprisonment until death. I had appealed before the specially designated TADA court to give me my blood-stained cap and name badge, which were in the custody of the trial court as prosecution exhibits, to wear it once on the day of my retirement for closure. The court gave in to my impassioned plea,” said Philip.

He said his cap was rodent eaten and he appealed to the court to give it to him in permanent custody, to which the court approved graciously. “This was the first time in the criminal justice system anywhere that such an application was moved and granted on humanitarian grounds. After I retired, I had a feeling of letting go of the past. After the court set Perarivalan (Gandhi’s assassin) free on May 18 this year, I felt that the other assassins, who had also spent long and the best years of their lives in prison should be enlarged as well,” said Philip.

The former IPS officer said that out of the nine cops, who lost their lives on duty, there were policemen, who he had posted last minute on VIP duty to avoid infiltration inside the security cordon. “I could have been one of those who were killed in the suicide blast had not my SP, the late Mohd Iqbal not told me ‘munnadi po’ (move ahead) when I had inched closer to the VIP as measure of security. On his instructions, I had moved 3 feet ahead from the former PM. That I am alive today with 100 steel shrapnel inside me, each lethal enough to kill a man is divine grace,” said the retired officer.

“It all happened within seconds. I had fallen unconscious. When I woke up, I had blood spattered on my face. I asked police inspector Chacko, who had come to carry me to the jeep, how Rajiv Gandhi was and he said, ‘Sir, he has gone’. I thought it was all over,” said Philip. The inspector put him in an old police jeep because the former’s driver had fled the scene after the blast along with many others. “I had suffered 20 per cent burn injuries on my right side of the face and body.

The shrapnel had entered my body in a heat of 2,000 degree Centigrade, the doctors told me later. I was very thirsty and asked for water, when a man with torn clothes got inside the jeep, put my blood-stained head on his lap and gave me a few sips of water. I asked him his name and he said, Purushottaman. I knew that my survival was providential,” he narrated. Philip is originally from Bengaluru. He belongs to the IPS batch of 1987, Tamil Nadu cadre.

