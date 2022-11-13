BBMP to miss pothole deadline once again

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid a slew of deadlines by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over repairing potholes, the Palike has found a reason to justify the delay, this time blaming the rain.

Although the BBMP has said that they have accomplished 90 per cent of their work target, but rain has come in the way of repairing killer craters across the city. The Palike admitted that they will not be able to meet the November 15 deadline.

The low pressure system over Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coastal area has brought incessant rainfall in Chennai, and the effects have been felt in Bengaluru, where citizens woke up to a damp Saturday with intermittent rainfall, and the mercury dipping.

BBMP Chief Engineer BS Prahalad, two days back, had released a report stating that of the 32,011 potholes, the Palkie has fixed 29,517, while 2,494 remain to be fixed.

“We are facing a difficult situation due to the rain. We wanted to complete the exercise of filling potholes, but had to stop it because of the rain. The work will resume when the weather conditions are favourable,” he said.

