Get ready for Chalo Bengaluru, seer tells  Panchamasalis 

By Express News Service

GOKAK: The time has come for each of us to get ready to participate in the December 12 ‘Chalo Bengaluru’ rally in full strength demanding reservation under the 2A Category for the Panchamasali community, said Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami of Kudalasangama. The seer was speaking at a mega convention, which was attended by more than 10,000 people, in Gokak town on Sunday evening. “The government had earlier promised to take a decision on the community’s demand, which did not materialise. Now, more than 25 lakh people will gather in Bengaluru as part of our agitation,” he said and condemned the recent attack on the vehicle of Rajya Sabha Member Iranna Kadadi. Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar said, “We are not here to oppose anyone. We just want to request Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to meet our demand by providing us reservation under the 2A category. If done so, Bommai’s photo will grace each and every house of Panchamasalis,” she said.