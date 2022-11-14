Getting poll battle-ready, parties face several challenges  

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

Even as the three major political parties in Karnataka step up preparations for the high-stakes elections early next year, they face an uphill task of surmounting several shortcomings that could slow down their pace in the final lap of the race or even impact performance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the state that added heft to the BJP’s campaign reemphasised the party’s strategy focusing on the development agenda even as it aggressively pursues social engineering.

The BJP has been working on social engineering for quite some time. It was evident from its choice of candidates for the State Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha and its efforts to identify and empower leaders from small, microscopic communities. The party also hopes to make gains from the state government’s decision to increase the reservation for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) from three to seven per cent and the Scheduled Castes (SC) from 15 to 17 per cent, even as it makes an all-out effort to reconsolidate its Lingayat support base.

It, however, faces a bigger challenge of gaining control over the narrative, and the Old Mysuru region continues to be its Achilles heel. The party that hopes to retain power and sets itself an ambitious target of winning 150 seats out of 224 cannot afford to be weak in any region. In the last three decades, no party has been able to retain power.

BJP’s inability to make big gains in the Old Mysuru region was one of the major reasons for the party’s failure to get a majority on its own, though it managed to come to power in the state. Inviting the PM for unveiling Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’s statue on the premises of Bengaluru airport is seen as an attempt by the party to woo the Vokkaliga community.

The grand gesture can help the party only if it has local leaders and cadre who can take on the JDS and Congress, which appear to be well-entrenched in the region. The Vokkaliga heartland is a stronghold of Janata Dal (Secular) headed by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and the Congress helmed by KPCC president DK Shivakumar, both from the dominant Vokkaliga community.

Though BJP considers the region challenging, it hopes to spring some surprises in the region. Well, as of now, that vigour and rigour are yet to be seen in these areas. To beat anti-incumbency against some legislators that could impact the party’s overall prospects, the BJP may deny tickets to many sitting legislators like it did in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. However, in Karnataka, it is easier said than done. In such a scenario, new candidates have to overcome internal challenges while taking on the opposition.

The party will also heavily rely on its strong central leadership to deal with such issues and give it a last-minute push to edge past the opposition. Like on many occasions in the past, during his recent visit, the PM stressed on “double-engine sarkar”, making it clear that it is not just the state government’s report card, but also the Centre’s performance that will be presented before the voters to burnish the party’s image ahead of the Assembly polls.

While the ruling party will make most of the remaining few months to fine-tune its strategy, the Opposition Congress faces the challenge of keeping up the pressure on the state government and working as a cohesive unit. On his first visit to Karnataka after taking over as AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge hit the right chord when he chanted the unity mantra.

The veteran leader, who knows the state and its political dynamics like the back of his hand, is likely to come up with the right strategy for the 2023 polls. The Congress doing well in Karnataka is as important for Kharge as it is for Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar who nourish chief ministerial ambitions. A good show in his home state will strengthen Kharge’s leadership in Congress, though Himachal and Gujarat elections are also important for the party.

Kharge’s elevation to the top post will change the internal dynamics in the party in Karnataka with his loyalists gaining the upper hand. That may be a setback for those trying to project former chief minister Siddaramaiah as the party’s CM face despite clear instructions from the central leaders to fight polls under collective leadership. It is interesting to see how Kharge manages ticket distribution.

The other major challenge faced by the party is from its leaders who have the propensity to score self-goals. State Congress Working president Satish Jarkiholi’s remarks terming Hindu a dirty word put the party in a tight spot. Though he withdrew his remarks after being condemned by the party, the damage was done and the BJP had taken to the streets across the state. Well, opposition within the opposition is what seems to be Congress’ predicament.

On its part, the JDS is focusing more on issues related to Kannada and Kannadigas’ pride to take on the national parties. Its top leaders are also making all efforts to retain their hold in Old Mysuru by reaching out to disgruntled leaders who were on the verge of deserting the party. Winning seats in other regions is still a challenge for the regional party.

