Hit by landslides 4 years ago, scars yet to heal for planters in Karnataka

Prajna G R By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: In 2018, Savitha’s 10-acre estate was washed away in a landslide in Thanthipala of Madikeri taluk. Four years since the tragic event, nothing has changed and the area seems primed for yet another landslip.

Acres of land were washed away across Thanthipala and Makkandur due to oversaturation of groundwater during the incessant rainfall in August that year. The scars of the disaster still stand untouched even as they have carved a wound on the livelihood of many growers.

“The mismanagement of water in the Harangi Reservoir is the reason for the disaster that struck Thanthipala, Makkanduru and Hattiholey areas in 2018. The growers lost their land for no fault of theirs. While minimum compensations were given, no measures have been taken till date to protect the vulnerable land. The debris from the landslides across the area have not been cleared and acres of lands have become uninhabitable,” said Nanada Belliappa, vice-chairman of Codagu Planters’ Association (CPA).

“I received compensation for my damaged house. But 10 acres out of the 15-acre estate was destroyed and no compensation was released. I am issued notices if I stay at the house located in the vulnerable area. However, I still have to earn from the five acres that survived the disaster and I manage to stay in the old house during estate work,” said Savitha.

The members of Karnataka Planters’ Association and CPA are standing in support of the affected growers in the area as they demanded that the administration take measures to safeguard the vulnerable land and make the place habitable again. Members of CPA, including Nanda Beliappa, have also filed a PIL in the High Court against the mismanagement of the Harangi Reservoir water that triggered the landslide in the area.

“Four years have gone by and no preventive measures have been taken up by the authorities. There is a need to safeguard the vulnerable land in the area and embankments must be established to prevent flooding in the area that in turn triggers landslides. There is a need to clear the disaster area and this will help the small growers who have lost their livelihood in the disaster,” said Nanda.

