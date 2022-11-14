Home States Karnataka

Hit by landslides 4 years ago, scars yet to heal for planters in Karnataka

“The mismanagement of water in the Harangi Reservoir is the reason for the disaster that struck Thanthipala, Makkanduru and Hattiholey areas in 2018.

Published: 14th November 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Acres of land were washed away across Thanthipala and Makkandur due to oversaturation of groundwater during the incessant rainfall in August that year.

Acres of land were washed away across Thanthipala and Makkandur due to oversaturation of groundwater during the incessant rainfall in August that year.

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI:  In 2018, Savitha’s 10-acre estate was washed away in a landslide in Thanthipala of Madikeri taluk. Four years since the tragic event, nothing has changed and the area seems primed for yet another landslip. 

Acres of land were washed away across Thanthipala and Makkandur due to oversaturation of groundwater during the incessant rainfall in August that year. The scars of the disaster still stand untouched even as they have carved a wound on the livelihood of many growers. 

“The mismanagement of water in the Harangi Reservoir is the reason for the disaster that struck Thanthipala, Makkanduru and Hattiholey areas in 2018. The growers lost their land for no fault of theirs. While minimum compensations were given, no measures have been taken till date to protect the vulnerable land. The debris from the landslides across the area have not been cleared and acres of lands have become uninhabitable,” said Nanada Belliappa, vice-chairman of Codagu Planters’ Association (CPA).

“I received compensation for my damaged house. But 10 acres out of the 15-acre estate was destroyed and no compensation was released. I am issued notices if I stay at the house located in the vulnerable area. However, I still have to earn from the five acres that survived the disaster and I manage to stay in the old house during estate work,” said Savitha. 

The members of Karnataka Planters’ Association and CPA are standing in support of the affected growers in the area as they demanded that the administration take measures to safeguard the vulnerable land and make the place habitable again. Members of CPA, including Nanda Beliappa, have also filed a PIL in the High Court against the mismanagement of the Harangi Reservoir water that triggered the landslide in the area. 

“Four years have gone by and no preventive measures have been taken up by the authorities. There is a need to safeguard the vulnerable land in the area and embankments must be established to prevent flooding in the area that in turn triggers landslides. There is a need to clear the disaster area and this will help the small growers who have lost their livelihood in the disaster,” said Nanda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thanthipala Landslide Rainfall
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp