Hundreds witness Nandi statue Mahabhisheka at Chamundi Hills

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Hundreds of devotees from various places witnessed the colourful Mahabhisheka of Nandi (bull) statue atop Chamundi Hills on Sunday. The 17th year of annual Mahabhisheka was conducted by members of the Bettada Balaga Charitable Trust.

The volunteers of Bettada Balaga, who are a group of walkers and joggers frequenting the Chamundi Hills, are organising the Mahabhisheka for the 350-year-old statue on account of Third Karthika Masa celebrations.

Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt Mysuru branch seer Somanatha Swami and Hosamata seer Chidananda Swami performed the special puja as part of the Mahabhisheka.

As part of the rituals, the monolithic statue was cleaned and the priests anointed the statue with 38 different ingredients. The Nandhi statue which is the third biggest in the country is believed to have been installed by Mysuru ruler Dodda Devaraja Wadiyar during the 17th century.

MYSURU: Hundreds of devotees from various places witnessed the colourful Mahabhisheka of Nandi (bull) statue atop Chamundi Hills on Sunday. The 17th year of annual Mahabhisheka was conducted by members of the Bettada Balaga Charitable Trust. The volunteers of Bettada Balaga, who are a group of walkers and joggers frequenting the Chamundi Hills, are organising the Mahabhisheka for the 350-year-old statue on account of Third Karthika Masa celebrations. Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt Mysuru branch seer Somanatha Swami and Hosamata seer Chidananda Swami performed the special puja as part of the Mahabhisheka. As part of the rituals, the monolithic statue was cleaned and the priests anointed the statue with 38 different ingredients. The Nandhi statue which is the third biggest in the country is believed to have been installed by Mysuru ruler Dodda Devaraja Wadiyar during the 17th century.