Home States Karnataka

Hundreds witness Nandi statue Mahabhisheka at Chamundi Hills

The 17th year of annual Mahabhisheka was conducted by members of the Bettada Balaga Charitable Trust.

Published: 14th November 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU:   Hundreds of devotees from various places witnessed the colourful Mahabhisheka of Nandi (bull) statue atop Chamundi Hills on Sunday. The 17th year of annual Mahabhisheka was conducted by members of the Bettada Balaga Charitable Trust.

The volunteers of Bettada Balaga, who are a group of walkers and joggers frequenting the Chamundi Hills, are organising the Mahabhisheka for the 350-year-old statue on account of Third Karthika Masa celebrations.

Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt Mysuru branch seer Somanatha Swami and Hosamata seer Chidananda Swami performed the special puja as part of the Mahabhisheka.

As part of the rituals, the monolithic statue was cleaned and the priests anointed the statue with 38 different ingredients. The Nandhi statue which is the third biggest in the country is believed to have been installed by Mysuru ruler Dodda Devaraja Wadiyar during the 17th century. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahabhisheka Nandi statue
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp