 JDS supremo Gowda refuses to comment on unveiling of Kempegowda statue in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

HASSAN: JDS supremo HD Devegowda said on Monday that he doesn't want to comment on the unveiling of the 108 feet tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the reporters here before visiting his native Haradanahalli to offer special pooja for his family god Eshwar said that journalist Sugata Srinivas had tweeted over the programme and the Statue of Prosperity and it was debated statewide.

Indirectly expressing dissatisfaction Gowda said that he is not interested to comment more about who did what in this regard. Gowda also said he will tour all the assembly segments aiming at strengthening the party before the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka.

He will also attend the winter session of the parliament. The senior leaders in the party are making strategies and he is also planning to spend a whole day in each assembly constituency.

Later HD Devegowda, his wife Channamma, son HD Revanna and daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna offered a special pooja at Eshwar temple to mark the first Kartika Somavara (first Monday) at Haradanahalli.

HASSAN: JDS supremo HD Devegowda said on Monday that he doesn't want to comment on the unveiling of the 108 feet tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Bengaluru. Speaking to the reporters here before visiting his native Haradanahalli to offer special pooja for his family god Eshwar said that journalist Sugata Srinivas had tweeted over the programme and the Statue of Prosperity and it was debated statewide. Indirectly expressing dissatisfaction Gowda said that he is not interested to comment more about who did what in this regard. Gowda also said he will tour all the assembly segments aiming at strengthening the party before the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka. He will also attend the winter session of the parliament. The senior leaders in the party are making strategies and he is also planning to spend a whole day in each assembly constituency. Later HD Devegowda, his wife Channamma, son HD Revanna and daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna offered a special pooja at Eshwar temple to mark the first Kartika Somavara (first Monday) at Haradanahalli.