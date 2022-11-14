Home States Karnataka

 JDS supremo Gowda refuses to comment on unveiling of Kempegowda statue in Bengaluru

Indirectly expressing dissatisfaction Gowda said that he is not interested to comment more about who did what in this regard.

Published: 14th November 2022 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Former PM HD Devegowda

Former PM HD Deve Gowda (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: JDS supremo HD Devegowda said on Monday that he doesn't want to comment on the unveiling of the 108 feet tall bronze statue of  Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Bengaluru.

Speaking to the reporters here before visiting his native Haradanahalli to offer special pooja for his family god Eshwar said that journalist Sugata Srinivas had tweeted over the programme and the Statue of Prosperity and it was debated statewide.

Indirectly expressing dissatisfaction Gowda said that he is not interested to comment more about who did what in this regard. Gowda also said he will tour all the assembly segments aiming at strengthening the party before the 2023 assembly elections in Karnataka.

He will also attend the winter session of the parliament. The senior leaders in the party are making strategies and he is also planning to spend a whole day in each assembly constituency.

Later HD Devegowda, his wife Channamma, son HD Revanna and daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna offered a special pooja at Eshwar temple to mark the first Kartika Somavara  (first Monday) at Haradanahalli.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devegowda Bengaluru Kempegowda statue
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp