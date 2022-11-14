Kannada Sahitya Sammelana: Register soon for hassle-free accommodation, say officials 

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALI: The district administration is taking up preparations on a war footing for the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to be held in Haveri city, the land of Sarvagnya, between January 6 and 8.

Over three lakh people are expected to attend the three-day-long Kannada festival and this time the administration is expecting more footfalls. As there are fewer hotels in the Haveri district, the administration is planning to convert hostels and community halls into accommodation places.

"Besides the hotels in the city, we have identified community halls and hostels in Haveri where people coming for the Sammelana can be accommodated. A few alternations such as adding additional toilets, bathrooms and bedding will be done to suit the needs of participants. Additionally, there will temporary toilets will be provided around the accommodation sites The CCTVs will be installed at all the staying places to ensure the safety of the participants," said an official from the administration.

We are expected to open the registration by December first week. We request participants register soon to ensure a hassle-free stay during the Sammelana. Soon the members of KaSaPa and senior writers will have a meeting to decide names of various stages, and entry points during the Sammelana," the official added.

The district in-charge minister of Haveri Shivaram Hebbar has already held two meetings with the members of Kannada Sahitya Parishat and district administration officials regarding the preparations for the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana.

"The hotels in Ranebennur and Hangal are also being reserved for the participants of Sammelana. During the Sammelana frequent bus services will be provided from the accommodation point to the Sammelana venue," the official said.

A KaSaPa member from Haveri said that if the registration numbers are more the administration will book hotels in Davangere and Hubballi as well.

"We did a survey three months ago looking for accommodation places in Hubballi, Sirsi, Davanagere and Ranebennur. At present, the administration is looking to create temporary accommodation in hostels and community halls. If the participant numbers are more we will make use of hotels in Davanagere too," the member said.

HUBBALI: The district administration is taking up preparations on a war footing for the 86th Kannada Sahitya Sammelana to be held in Haveri city, the land of Sarvagnya, between January 6 and 8. Over three lakh people are expected to attend the three-day-long Kannada festival and this time the administration is expecting more footfalls. As there are fewer hotels in the Haveri district, the administration is planning to convert hostels and community halls into accommodation places. "Besides the hotels in the city, we have identified community halls and hostels in Haveri where people coming for the Sammelana can be accommodated. A few alternations such as adding additional toilets, bathrooms and bedding will be done to suit the needs of participants. Additionally, there will temporary toilets will be provided around the accommodation sites The CCTVs will be installed at all the staying places to ensure the safety of the participants," said an official from the administration. We are expected to open the registration by December first week. We request participants register soon to ensure a hassle-free stay during the Sammelana. Soon the members of KaSaPa and senior writers will have a meeting to decide names of various stages, and entry points during the Sammelana," the official added. The district in-charge minister of Haveri Shivaram Hebbar has already held two meetings with the members of Kannada Sahitya Parishat and district administration officials regarding the preparations for the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana. "The hotels in Ranebennur and Hangal are also being reserved for the participants of Sammelana. During the Sammelana frequent bus services will be provided from the accommodation point to the Sammelana venue," the official said. A KaSaPa member from Haveri said that if the registration numbers are more the administration will book hotels in Davangere and Hubballi as well. "We did a survey three months ago looking for accommodation places in Hubballi, Sirsi, Davanagere and Ranebennur. At present, the administration is looking to create temporary accommodation in hostels and community halls. If the participant numbers are more we will make use of hotels in Davanagere too," the member said.