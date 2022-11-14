Karnataka foresters launch operation to trace cubs after tigress killed 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Foresters have launched a combing operation to trace three cubs of the tigress which got killed after getting caught in a snare near Kabini in Antharasanthe forest range in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. Nicknamed ‘Nayanchi Katte Female’, the tigress was prowling at Kabini safari area for the last two months along with its three cubs. It was found dead after it got entangled in the snare laid at an agriculture field at Hunasekoppa village near Taraka Dam Lift Irrigation Canal at Antharasanthe range.

The tigress which had made its territory at Nananchi Katte in Antharasanthe range had moved near Taraka dam with its eight-month-old three cubs. The foresters who found the carcass of the tigress suspected that it had died around seven days back.

As the Tigress was sighted with its three cubs by foresters and staff, the foresters launched a combing operation for the cubs to rescue them from Sunday. The foresters have also installed 30 camera traps in the region to trace the cubs.

The foresters have summoned camp elephants Abhimanyu and Bhima for the combing operation and also laid trap cages. ACF Rangaswamy is monitoring the operation.

