Home States Karnataka

Karnataka foresters launch operation to trace cubs after tigress killed 

The tigress which had made its territory at Nananchi Katte in Antharasanthe range had moved near Taraka dam with its eight-month-old three cubs. 

Published: 14th November 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Foresters set up a cage to trap the cubs of the tigress | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Foresters have launched a combing operation to trace three cubs of the tigress which got killed after getting caught in a snare near Kabini in Antharasanthe forest range in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. Nicknamed ‘Nayanchi Katte Female’, the tigress was prowling at Kabini safari area for the last two months along with its three cubs. It was found dead after it got entangled in the snare laid at an agriculture field at Hunasekoppa village near Taraka Dam Lift Irrigation Canal at Antharasanthe range.

The tigress which had made its territory at Nananchi Katte in Antharasanthe range had moved near Taraka dam with its eight-month-old three cubs. The foresters who found the carcass of the tigress suspected that it had died around seven days back.

As the Tigress was sighted with its three cubs by foresters and staff, the foresters launched a combing operation for the cubs to rescue them from Sunday. The foresters have also installed 30 camera traps in the region to trace the cubs.

The foresters have summoned camp elephants Abhimanyu and Bhima for the combing operation and also laid trap cages. ACF Rangaswamy is monitoring the operation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp