Home States Karnataka

Lingayat Mutt sex scandal: Ex-administrator accused of framing seer sent to jail

Teacher Basavarajendra and ex-administrator Basavarajan were arrested in connection with the case of tutoring minor victims.

Published: 14th November 2022 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru

Rape accused Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)

By IANS

CHITRADURGA: A local court in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Monday sent S K Basavarajan, the former administrator of the mutt and accused of conspiring against rape-accused seer, to judicial custody till November 28.

First Additional District and Sessions Judge B.K. Komala also ordered judicial custody for another accused, Basavarajendra as the two were produced before the court at the end of their police custody.

Counsel for Basavarajan requested the court to lodge his client in a different jail, as the accused seer, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, is also lodged in the district prison. However, the judge rejected the plea.

Now, the rape-accused seer and the onetime aides-turned-foes are lodged in one jail. Teacher Basavarajendra and ex-administrator Basavarajan were arrested in connection with the case of tutoring minor victims.

This came to light after an audio clip surfaced which contained a conversation between Basavarajendra and a minor girl, in which the latter was purportedly being manipulated to lodge a complaint against the accused seer.

The audio clip also contained tutoring of the minor girl by another person against the accused seer.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged against Basavarajendra and members of NGO Odanadi by the in-charge seer of Chitradurga mutt.

The police had taken Basavarajendra into custody and he had given out the role of Basavarajan, according to sources. Basavarajan is also charged with getting the photos of the accused seer stolen from the mutt premises.

The Lingayat mutt sex scandal had taken a twist with the development. However, the police have already submitted a charge sheet to the court against the rape-accused seer and officially stated that the investigations have proved the charges against him.
READ | 694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru Lingayat Seer Murugha Math
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp