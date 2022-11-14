Home States Karnataka

Siddu’s hint to contest from Kolar baffles BSY

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy felt that even Kolar is not safe for Siddaramaiah.

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  With Congress leader Siddaramaiah indicating that he could contest the 2023 Assembly polls from Kolar, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said he is puzzled as to why the leader of opposition is mulling to fight from some other constituency instead of Badami from where he was elected in 2018. 

“It’s up to him and his party high command to take such decisions. But not serving the electorate properly in the constituency he has been representing and now saying goodbye to them will have an impact as people will take a decision on his political future,” he said after inaugurating a community hall constructed in memory of his late wife Mythradevi at Yediyur near Kunigal.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy felt that even Kolar is not safe for Siddaramaiah. “I will welcome him to the Chikkanayakanahalli Assembly seat, so that I can fight with him like in a wrestling match,” he said.

Meanwhile, though Yediyurappa said he will retire from electoral politics, his son BY Vijayendra clarified that he will continue to be active in politics. “He has been touring the state to win more seats for the party,” he said.

On his contesting the 2023 Assembly polls, Vijayendra said his father has already given him the go-ahead to contest from Shikaripura. “I am organising BJP not only in Shikaripura, but the entire state. I am ready to contest from any constituency if the party high command asks me to,” he said.

