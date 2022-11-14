Trapped in legal minefield, DKS has little time for party work

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Election dates for the Karnataka assembly have not been announced, but parties are already pumping up the poll rhetoric. Out of the thick of this action is Vokkaliga leader and Congress state president DK Shivakumar, who is busy negotiating a legal minefield.

Shivakumar, who would rather focus on bringing his party back to power, has his calendar charted out for the month of November.

On November 14, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, the Congress has listed many official functions but Shivakumar will be facing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi. Just over a week ago, his brother and MP DK Suresh was quizzed by the ED on the same issue -- donations made to the Young India Trust that brings out the National Herald newspaper. Other Congress leaders from Karnataka who have contributed are also being questioned.

On November 18, Shivakumar has to attend a CBI case listed in the Karnataka High Court and on November 19, which is former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary, he faces Income Tax and two other cases in the city civil court in Bengaluru. On November 21, a matter has been listed in a court in Chennai in Tamil Nadu, and on November 23, he is to be present for the ED case in Delhi.

For all these cases and hearings, Shivakumar needs to be legally prepared and present, leaving him little time for party work through the month. The Congress, too, has a packed calendar till the elections, with a Bus Yatra and Tractor Yatra coming up. The party is also planning to declare a list of candidates in December.

“Shivakumar is easily among the most harassed men in India today. He started facing these challenges after he shielded Gujarat Congress MLAs from being poached during the Rajya Sabha election of late Ahmed Patel,” said political analyst BS Murthy. “We have seen enforcement agencies going after opponents like Nawab Malik and Sanjay Raut in Maharashtra. This is a message to all political leaders to fall in line or face the music.’’ Shivakumar was not available for comment.

Opposition party leaders allege that the BJP is using the ED, IT and CBI as political instruments to keep its opponents distracted, especially the Congress, Trinamool Congress and even Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP state president Prithvi Reddy said, “Wherever the BJP faces serious political opposition, it uses these agencies to hurt its opponents. Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain, who was leading the campaign in Himachal Pradesh, is an example of this.”

BENGALURU: Election dates for the Karnataka assembly have not been announced, but parties are already pumping up the poll rhetoric. Out of the thick of this action is Vokkaliga leader and Congress state president DK Shivakumar, who is busy negotiating a legal minefield. Shivakumar, who would rather focus on bringing his party back to power, has his calendar charted out for the month of November. On November 14, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, the Congress has listed many official functions but Shivakumar will be facing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi. Just over a week ago, his brother and MP DK Suresh was quizzed by the ED on the same issue -- donations made to the Young India Trust that brings out the National Herald newspaper. Other Congress leaders from Karnataka who have contributed are also being questioned. On November 18, Shivakumar has to attend a CBI case listed in the Karnataka High Court and on November 19, which is former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary, he faces Income Tax and two other cases in the city civil court in Bengaluru. On November 21, a matter has been listed in a court in Chennai in Tamil Nadu, and on November 23, he is to be present for the ED case in Delhi. For all these cases and hearings, Shivakumar needs to be legally prepared and present, leaving him little time for party work through the month. The Congress, too, has a packed calendar till the elections, with a Bus Yatra and Tractor Yatra coming up. The party is also planning to declare a list of candidates in December. “Shivakumar is easily among the most harassed men in India today. He started facing these challenges after he shielded Gujarat Congress MLAs from being poached during the Rajya Sabha election of late Ahmed Patel,” said political analyst BS Murthy. “We have seen enforcement agencies going after opponents like Nawab Malik and Sanjay Raut in Maharashtra. This is a message to all political leaders to fall in line or face the music.’’ Shivakumar was not available for comment. Opposition party leaders allege that the BJP is using the ED, IT and CBI as political instruments to keep its opponents distracted, especially the Congress, Trinamool Congress and even Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP state president Prithvi Reddy said, “Wherever the BJP faces serious political opposition, it uses these agencies to hurt its opponents. Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain, who was leading the campaign in Himachal Pradesh, is an example of this.”