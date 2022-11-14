Home States Karnataka

Two men murder brother over property in Karnataka

A squabble broke out after the victim, Hanumanth Naik, stopped his brothers, Vinayak and Chidambar, from taking arecanut from the farm.

Published: 14th November 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

One of the accused after he was arrested by the police | Express

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

HONNAVAR(UTTARA KANNADA) : A video of two accused murdering their brother in Uttara Kannada district has gone viral. The video was shot by the daughter of the victim, who was hacked to death by his two younger brothers at Thottilgundi village in Honnavar taluk.

A squabble broke out after the victim, Hanumanth Naik, stopped his brothers, Vinayak and Chidambar, from taking arecanut from the farm. Another brother, Maruthi Naik, who too is elder, was also injured in the incident. Hanumanth Naik’s daughter shared the video with a relative, who forwarded it to the police as proof. As soon as the video went viral, the accused went into hiding and surrendered on Saturday.

It is said the family owns 12 acres of land, and there have been quarrels over dividing the property. Honnavar police inspector Sreedhar said, “The older brothers were not living with the family and were staying close to the city. The younger brothers and their father developed their patch of land into an areca nut grove and also cultivated pepper.

After the death of the father, the older brothers returned and claimed their share of the property. The younger siblings refused initially, but agreed after their relatives intervened. The property was divided into five chunks, with the brothers and their mother getting their share. But the older brothers kept insisting for more and that led to the murder of one of them.”

