ED grills DKS in National Herald case

Published: 15th November 2022 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (Photo | nagaraja gadekal)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI, BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Monday appeared before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in New Delhi for a fresh round of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case.

Speaking to the media later, he said, “During questioning today, the authorities asked for some documentary information which I submitted. They also asked for some other documents which I will submit in the next few days.’’ 

He said the probe agency also asked for an account for every rupee that he had donated to Young Indian, which managed National Herald. “I will give  documents related to it.”  

Asked if he has been summoned again, Shivakumar said, “As of now, they have asked for the documents, but there is no information about the next date of hearing.” 

To a query if the government is exerting pressure through ED to ensure that he and his brother join BJP, he said, “I will not go into those issues now. I tell you this much that I am ready to face anything.” 

