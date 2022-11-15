Home States Karnataka

Jawaharlal Nehru took India to international arena: Bommai

As the first Prime Minister of India, Nehru laid the foundation for many development projects, the CM said.

Published: 15th November 2022

CM Basavaraj Bommai offers floral tributes to the portrait of the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the credit for taking India to the international arena goes to the first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking after garlanding the statue of Nehru on his birth anniversary on Monday, the CM said Nehru had worked closely with Mahatma Gandhi and worked hard for the development of the nation.

As the first Prime Minister of India, Nehru laid the foundation for many development projects, the CM said. He worked commendably at the international level for the Non Alignment Movement (NAM) and India is still playing a major role in the forum, the CM said. The CM said the government is celebrating Nehru’s birthday in a meaningful manner.

