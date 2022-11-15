Home States Karnataka

Joida — Karnataka’s new birdwatching destination 

By Amit S Upadhye
HUBBALLI: With improved sightings of endemic bird fauna of Western Ghats, Joida taluk is now becoming the most sought-after birding destination in the State. Bird photographers and enthusiasts from Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa and Andhra Pradesh are thronging to Joida taluk to get a glimpse of rich avifauna that is abundant here. 

With several ficus and other wild trees bearing fruits, hornbills can be seen flying around these trees, attracting several photographers. Many birding groups from Pune and Hyderabad have been camping in Joida taluk regularly. 

The bird experts give credit to the forest department that has been planting fruit-bearing trees for several years and also the local wildlife activists who have been creating awareness among local villagers against causing harm to birds, especially large hornbills.

Rajani Rao, a noted birdwatching guide from Dandeli says the bird photographers throng to Dandeli all along the year. “The JLR property in Old Magazine House in Ganeshgudi and Old Timber Depot in Dandeli have always been the most preferred destinations for birdwatching. However, in the last few years, the bird count has increased in newer spots in Joida taluk, including forest paths and lake beds,” she said.

“Barring monsoon, the rest the year is birding season. Hornbills, trogons, frogmouths and Indian pitta are the most preferred birds to be photographed in this region. 

Joida taluk has become a birding paradise from last few years with increased awareness regarding these winged beauties,” explained Narasimha Champkhant, owner of Kadumane properties. 

Vikram Sogi, a homestay owner felt that it is important for homestays to encourage their guests to learn about birdwatching and the importance of birds in jungles. “Homestays and resorts operating in an 
eco-friendly manner are gaining popularity via birding activities. There are many operators in Dandeli who are bending rules, which is against nature and such attempts should not be encouraged. Too much commercialisation is not good for long-term eco tourism,” he said.

