Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Milk Federation does a flip-flop on milk, curd price hike

The farmers have been demanding a hike of Rs 5 per litre for the last 10 months.

Published: 15th November 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Milk Cans

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a flip-flop, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) issued an order on Monday morning hiking prices of milk and curd by Rs 3 per litre, but put the order on hold by evening after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai intervened. The KMF order was signed by its chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi, stating that prices will be hiked with effect from November 15.

However, the CM said that a meeting will be convened on November 20 to take a decision on the price revision. The KMF chairman said, “The order was issued based on a decision taken in the board meeting following discussions with milk unions. The farmers have been demanding a hike of Rs 5 per litre for the last 10 months. The Rs 3 per litre hike is the middle path we had taken. In the evening, the CM spoke to me over the phone and told me that the order should be put on hold till November 20.”

KMF officials said that soon after the order, the process of printing the revi sed rates on milk and curd packets had begun, which has to be stopped now. The farmers will also have to be convinced of the decision. Sources in the government told TNIE that the KMF was going the Kerala way, which went ahead with the hike without the chief minister’s approval.

Milk price hike decision on hold till November 20

“The order was issued after discussions with senior leaders in the ruling party. The Gujarat model was also being followed where the prices were hiked much before the elections were announced so that there is no linking or debate,” sources said. A senior KMF official said, “We had issued the order as the CM is not on the Board. In 2011 too, when the Kerala Milk Federation had hiked the prices, the government had asked it put it on hold.

The Kerala Milk Federation, however, challenged the government’s intervention in court, where the court ruled that the Federation can go ahead with its decision. We were confident of convincing the CM at the November 20 meeting. At present, we could still go ahead with the KMF order, as there is no written communication from the CM. However, it has been decided to put the order on hold till November 20.” There are 26 lakh farmers in Karnataka who supply milk through 15 unions. The KMF on an average procures 79 to 80 lakh litres a day. At present, the procurement has come down to 76 lakh litres a day due to the

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Milk Federation price hike
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp