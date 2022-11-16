Home States Karnataka

Congress extends date to submit applications for Karnataka Assembly polls

The party has fixed a fee of Rs 5,000 per application, and the amount collected will be used for party expenses.

Published: 16th November 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (Photo | nagaraja gadekal)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) that had invited applications from interested candidates to contest Assembly polls, has extended the last date for submitting applications to November 21. According to the earlier schedule, November 15 was the last date for applications. The party is expected to scrutinise the applicants and announce a list of 150 candidates by December-end.

The party has fixed a fee of Rs 5,000 per application, and the amount collected will be used for party expenses. KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed told TNIE that more than 1,000 people have taken applications and are in the process of submitting them. Many leaders, legislators and aspirants have applied, he added. 

Some constituencies are in demand, like Bengaluru Rural, Devanahalli, Hubballi-Dharwad and Tumakuru, with 8 to 10 aspirants submitting applications. Explaining the selection process, Saleem said they are getting ground reports from each District Congress Committee. More than 1,000 people have been doing a survey over the past six months, and three surveys have already been completed. The selection committee will keep all these reports in mind while scrutinising the candidate list. 

“We will form a Pradesh Election Committee which will scrutinise and shortlist two or three names per assembly constituency. This will be sent to the Central Election Committee which will announce the final list,” he said. 

Saleem said that Congress leaders are in talks with a few BJP and JDS leaders who have expressed the desire to contest from the Congress. Of 224 assembly constituencies, the party will finalise names for 150 seats. Party leaders want these candidates to get a head start, so they have time to get to know the constituency problems and draw up strategies, a senior party leader said, on condition of anonymity. 
The Congress, which is aiming to win 150 seats, is putting in all efforts to select winnable candidates, despite its internal issues. According to sources, most of the sitting Congress MLAs will be given tickets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly polls congress Karnataka elections
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp