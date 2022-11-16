Siddaramaiah better off contesting from Varuna: CM Ibrahim

By Express News Service

MYSURU: JDS state president CM Ibrahim on Tuesday had a word of advice to his former colleague Siddaramaiah, saying the Congress leader should contest the 2023 Assembly election from the Varuna constituency and not Kolar, where he would be defeated. Ibrahim said Siddaramaiah should not listen to sycophants as it would definitely lead to his defeat. “I don’t want Siddaramaiah to exit from politics on a note of failure,” he added.

He said the first list of JDS candidates will be announced soon and a few leaders may quit as there are three to four aspirants in some constituencies. Claiming that no one can stop party senior leader HD Kumaraswamy from becoming a chief minister, he said people are fed up with both Congress and BJP. Ibrahim said Mysuru district will become Congress-mukt as JDS will win the majority of the seats.

He criticised BJP MP Prathap Simha for attacking Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, who was lauded for his courage, conviction and administration.

