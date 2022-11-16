Siddaramaiah’s bhagyas remained only on paper: Bommai

By Express News Service

KADUR( CHILLAMAHALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday mocked Siddaramaiah for saying the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra is lacklustre without any audience. “A sea of people are attending the yatra, but Siddaramaiah can’t see them as he is jealous,” Bommai said at the yatra organised by MLA Belli Prakash on the premises of APMC yard, here.

“Siddaramaiah is projecting himself as the next chief minister and is seeking the support of the people. But first, he should get the support of (KPCC president) DK Shivakumar. When he became chief minister in 2013, he announced a bagful of bhagyas, which remained only on paper. That was the reason he had to sit in the opposition after the 2018 polls,” Bommai said.

Taking potshots at Siddaramaiah for talking about corruption, he alleged that during the former CM’s tenure, there was 100 percent corruption in the minor irrigation department and purchase of pillows and beds for the social welfare department hostels.

“It was he who sowed seeds of poison among different castes and religions. Twenty Hindu activists were murdered in the state during your rule. People have not forgotten it . Why should they make you CM again? You formed Ahinda and left them behind and committed injustices against SC/STs and OBCs,” Bommai charged.

Welfare of shepherds

The chief minister said the government has sanctioned Rs 354 crore for the welfare of shepherds and will release Rs 600 crore for the Stages 2 and 3 of Bhadra Sun-Valley project. An order will be passed within a month to form a separate milk union for Chikkamagaluru district, he added.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa, who too spoke, exuded confidence that BJP will emerge as the single largest party in the 2023 elections by winning 160 seats including all the five from Chikkamagaluru district.

“Congress is a sinking ship. Modi’s development works have created a congenial atmosphere for BJP in the state,” he said.

Bommai distances himself from Simha’s statement

Shivamogga: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed that Mysuru MP Prathap Simha is responsible for his statements. Speaking to reporters at Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday, Bommai said that he does not want to comment on every statement leaders make, as they have to explain on what basis they give such statements. Simha had reportedly warned of demolishing bus stands which resembled mosques.

