Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah’s bhagyas remained only on paper: Bommai

“Siddaramaiah is projecting himself as the next chief minister and is seeking the support of the people. But first, he should get the support of (KPCC president) DK Shivakumar.

Published: 16th November 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates the BJP’s ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’ in Kadur, in Chikkamagaluru district, on Tuesday, as former CM B S Yediyurappa, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi and M

By Express News Service

KADUR( CHILLAMAHALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday mocked Siddaramaiah for saying the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra is lacklustre without any audience. “A sea of people are attending the yatra, but Siddaramaiah can’t see them as he is jealous,” Bommai said at the yatra organised by MLA Belli Prakash on the premises of APMC yard, here.

“Siddaramaiah is projecting himself as the next chief minister and is seeking the support of the people. But first, he should get the support of (KPCC president) DK Shivakumar. When he became chief minister in 2013, he announced a bagful of bhagyas, which remained only on paper. That was the reason he had to sit in the opposition after the 2018 polls,” Bommai said.

Taking potshots at Siddaramaiah for talking about corruption, he alleged that during the former CM’s tenure, there was 100 percent corruption in the minor irrigation department  and purchase of pillows and beds for the social welfare department hostels. 

“It was he who sowed seeds of poison among different castes and religions. Twenty Hindu activists were murdered in the state during your rule. People have not forgotten it . Why should they make you CM again? You formed Ahinda and left them behind and committed injustices against SC/STs and OBCs,” Bommai charged.

Welfare of shepherds
The chief minister said the government has sanctioned Rs 354 crore for the welfare of shepherds and will release Rs 600 crore for the Stages 2 and 3 of Bhadra Sun-Valley project. An order will be passed within a month to form a separate milk union for Chikkamagaluru district, he added.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa, who too spoke, exuded confidence that BJP will emerge as the single largest party in the 2023 elections by winning 160 seats including all the five from Chikkamagaluru district.
“Congress is a sinking ship. Modi’s development works have created a congenial atmosphere for BJP in the state,” he said.

Bommai distances himself from Simha’s statement
Shivamogga: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed that Mysuru MP Prathap Simha is responsible for his statements. Speaking to reporters at Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday, Bommai said that he does not want to comment on every statement leaders make, as they have to explain on what basis they give such statements. Simha had reportedly warned of demolishing bus stands which resembled mosques.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Basavaraj Bommai Siddaramaiah Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly elections congress
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp