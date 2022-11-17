All Karnataka govt hospitals to get 24/7 helpdesks

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday announced that 24/7 helpdesks will soon be set up at district general hospitals across the state to ensure that patients or their attendants do not face distress while accessing healthcare services.

The minister’s decision came in the backdrop of the death of a pregnant woman, Kasturi (30), and her newborn twins after the Tumakuru District Hospital denied treatment, citing that she had no Aadhaar card. The news hit the headlines two weeks ago, and a duty doctor and three staff nurses were suspended from service.

“The helpdesks will work round the clock, and will be manned by four staffers, two on each shift, so that no patient misses treatment. The hospital authorities have the power to appoint the staff,” he told reporters after reviewing progress at the hospital.

He defended the suspension of duty doctor Dr Usha, who he said was very much on the scene when the victim was denied treatment. “Suitable action will be taken against the guilty once the report into the incident is submitted to the government,” he clarified. The health department director is probing the lapse.

“It is a shame on our system that pregnant women die during delivery, despite technological advancements. Doctors should be cautious while handling sensitive cases,” he remarked. He reviewed national health programmes, cleanliness and disposal of waste in the hospital.

Inspecting the new trauma care centre, cancer hospital and mother-child hospital, he instructed the district health officer and district surgeon to send a proposal to the government on the requirement of human resources. MLA G B Jyothiganesh, Health Commissioner Randeep, Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil, ZP CEO Vidyakumari, district surgeon Dr Veena and others were present.

Rs 10L for Kasturi’s daughter

Sudhakar announced that the government will give compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Kasturi’s six-year-old daughter. It will be kept in a fixed deposit in a bank and she can utilise it once she attains 18 years of age, against educational expenses. Until then, the government will take care of her, including education, he said.

TUMAKURU: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday announced that 24/7 helpdesks will soon be set up at district general hospitals across the state to ensure that patients or their attendants do not face distress while accessing healthcare services. The minister’s decision came in the backdrop of the death of a pregnant woman, Kasturi (30), and her newborn twins after the Tumakuru District Hospital denied treatment, citing that she had no Aadhaar card. The news hit the headlines two weeks ago, and a duty doctor and three staff nurses were suspended from service. “The helpdesks will work round the clock, and will be manned by four staffers, two on each shift, so that no patient misses treatment. The hospital authorities have the power to appoint the staff,” he told reporters after reviewing progress at the hospital. He defended the suspension of duty doctor Dr Usha, who he said was very much on the scene when the victim was denied treatment. “Suitable action will be taken against the guilty once the report into the incident is submitted to the government,” he clarified. The health department director is probing the lapse. “It is a shame on our system that pregnant women die during delivery, despite technological advancements. Doctors should be cautious while handling sensitive cases,” he remarked. He reviewed national health programmes, cleanliness and disposal of waste in the hospital. Inspecting the new trauma care centre, cancer hospital and mother-child hospital, he instructed the district health officer and district surgeon to send a proposal to the government on the requirement of human resources. MLA G B Jyothiganesh, Health Commissioner Randeep, Deputy Commissioner Y S Patil, ZP CEO Vidyakumari, district surgeon Dr Veena and others were present. Rs 10L for Kasturi’s daughter Sudhakar announced that the government will give compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Kasturi’s six-year-old daughter. It will be kept in a fixed deposit in a bank and she can utilise it once she attains 18 years of age, against educational expenses. Until then, the government will take care of her, including education, he said.