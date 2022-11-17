Home States Karnataka

Camera traps capture three missing tiger cubs in Nagarahole Reserve

Around 130 forest staffers and four camp elephants, including Abhimanyu and Bhima, were involved in the combing operation.  

Published: 17th November 2022

Tiger cubs captured on camera traps placed inside the forest | Express

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Three days after launching  combing operation, the foresters have traced the missing three cubs of the tigress which was killed after getting caught in a snare near Taraka Dam in Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

Nagarahole Tiger Reserve DCF and director Harshakumar Chikkanaragund on Wednesday said they had launched the combing operation to trace the three cubs after the mother was found dead on November 12 in a agriculture land after getting caught in the snare which is 300m away from Antharasanthe forest range limits.

Around 130 forest staffers and four camp elephants, including Abhimanyu and Bhima, were involved in the combing operation.  The foresters had also laid 30 camera traps and used two drone cameras to trace the cubs. They also found a half-eaten carcass of a deer on November 15. They immediately set up cameras around the carcass.

On November 16, when the foresters retrieved the memory card to view the photos and videos captured by the trap cameras, they found the three cubs eating the carcass.  

