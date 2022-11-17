Home States Karnataka

Domes on bus shelter: BJP vs BJP in Mysuru

Published: 17th November 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel stand guard near the contentious bus stop in Mysuru on Wednesday | udayashankar s

By Express News Service

MYSURU: It’s BJP versus BJP. The controversy over dome-shaped bus shelter, which has come up on the Mysuru-Ooty Road, has pitted BJP MP Pratap Simha against party MLA S A Ramadas. While Simha is the MP for Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency, Ramadas represents the K R Nagar assembly constituency in the district. 

The controversy started last week when Simha threatened that he would demolish the bus shelter which has dome-like structures on it which  resembles a mosque. Ramadas, however, clarified that the idea behind the design was to make it look like Mysuru Palace.

The local authorities swung into action and put up a flex carrying images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji on the bus shelter. 

Newly appointed Police Commissioner B Ramesh and DCP Pradeep Gunti inspected the place, following which security was beefed up around the bus shelter on Wednesday. Gunti also spoke with NHAI officers and KRDIL officials who had halted the work.

