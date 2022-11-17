Faujis to form new party, aim to cleanse rot in political system

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of retired faujis has come together to launch its own political party, disillusioned by the rampant corruption and frustrations of civilian life. Brigadier Ravi Muniswamy, former director of Sainik Welfare, Major Raghurama Reddy and Subedar Ramesh Jagtap toured Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad and other districts, and realised that large numbers of soldiers are unhappy with the corruption and apathy of the administration, and volunteered to be foot soldiers to strengthen the new political outfit.

They faujis call themselves the Sarvajanika Adarsha Sena, and their seriousness of purpose is demonstrated in their seeking the ‘Rana Kahale’ as their election symbol. Col Ravi Muniswamy said it is used to announce the start of war. “In our context, it means a party to reform the functioning of the government, fight corruption and promote essential services like quality education. It aims to work towards a better society. Since military personnel are entering politics with the aim of reform, this has been chosen as the party symbol,” he said. The standard refrain of soldiers who retire from the military is that most political parties do not comply with the high and impeccable standards set by defence forces.

Former Sainik Welfare director Col C Yatish Uttaiah said the initiative by veterans gives hope to citizens who are disappointed with the degeneration of politics. “Veterans have a trained mindset, instilled with discipline and patriotism, to curb further degradation of the corrupt political system. They want to sanitise the ‘rotten’ system,” he said.

Asked if the party will be limited to faujis, Col Muniswamy said everyone is welcome. “We want to make it an inclusive party. One key feature is orderliness and discipline, and everyone is equal. People from all religions — Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist — are welcome. There will be no manifestation of religion which remains in their personal space, at home. The nation comes first.’’

