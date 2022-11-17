Home States Karnataka

Kolar: Techie kills daughter, ends life

Kolar SP D Devaraj on Wednesday said locals turned suspicious after noticing a car parked near the lake since Tuesday evening.

By Express News Service

KOLAR: In a heart-wrenching incident, a techie in his 30s is suspected to have drowned his two-year-old daughter in Kendatti Lake in Kolar district before killing himself. The techie, Rahul, hailed from Bagalur. While the fire and emergency services personnel fished out the girl’s body, search is on to trace the body of the techie.

Kolar SP D Devaraj on Wednesday said locals turned suspicious after noticing a car parked near the lake since Tuesday evening. The SP said Rahul had filed a police complaint stating that miscreants had robbed gold ornaments from his home. Upon investigation, it was found that Rahul himself had pledged the gold ornaments. It is said that Rahul was summoned by the police for inquiry. He, however, is suspected to have killed his daughter and ended his life before the inquiry, sources said.

Helpline
If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress, help is available. You can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm, and 104 Arogya Sahayavani.

