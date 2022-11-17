Labour dept hit by severe staff crunch

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Labour Department that implements close to 30 schemes of the state and Union governments is hit by a severe staff crunch. Of the total 888 posts, 407 posts are vacant, which means the department is functioning with only 50 per cent staff.

There are many welfare schemes, especially meant for labourers from the unorganised sector who form a majority of the state’s population, which is implemented by this department. The schemes are aimed at skill improvement, financial aid, medical assistance and education to their children, which are implemented by labour inspectors on the ground.

There are only 81 labour inspectors for 233 taluks. “The size of our department is small, but we cater to a large number of people. We need at least one labour inspector for every taluk who works on the ground. Sanctioned strength for labour inspectors is 147, but only 81 are working,” said a senior official.

The department works for the implementation of various labour laws, monitoring of working conditions and ensuring payment of minimum wages.

‘Recruitment in a phased manner’

A senior official, who did not wished to be named, told The New Indian Express that the staff shortage is increasing the workload of other employees. There is also an acute shortage of clerical posts. When contacted, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar said, “We have written to the Karnataka Public Service Commission and our taking steps to recruit 45 labour inspectors.

We have also got clearance to hire more than 230 clerical staff in our construction wing, who are mainly data operators. However, we cannot undertake the recruitment in one go and it will be done in a phased manner.” Another senior official said that the staff shortage is not limited to Karnataka alone.

Other states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Punjab too are facing the same crisis. “The Labour Department is a neglected one. It is high time the government took steps to address the issue. There is a proposal to outsource hiring, but it is not advisable as contract employees themselves face many issues,” he said.

