Pandemic kick-started revolution in genomics

Hrithik Kiran Bagade By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on humanity for two long years, but strides in the realm of genomics not only helped significantly arrest the spread of the coronavirus, but also aid developing measures to mitigate future threats. While it is understood that genomics will grow exponentially in the years to come, the pandemic highlighted that the genomics revolution is already here.

“While we are all thinking about the genomics revolution being sometime in the future, few of us realise that it is already here and has been around through the pandemic when the first indication of Covid-19 happened at the end of 2019, and China reported unknown, severe pneumonia-like cases.

By January 9, 2020, Chinese scientists had already sequenced the SARS-CoV2 virus and had uploaded the sequences, which kick-started the race to find a cure, and that happened with leading pharma companies quickly developing the first mRNA vaccines that were rushed into the clinic within 60 days of that first sequence being made available,” said Dr Joydeep Goswami, Senior Vice-President, Corporate Development and Strategic Planning, at US-based biotech major Illumina Inc.

Delivering the keynote on the theme ‘Genomics Revolution 2.0 and its Implications’ at BTS 2022 on Wednesday, Goswami said, “We had our first mRNA Covid vaccines approved by the FDA for broad dissemination across the globe, which was phenomenal, since this whole process unfolded without any firm ever touching the live virus. This was all based on the specific sequence that was presented to them.”

Genomics refers to that branch of molecular biology concerned with the structure, function, evolution, and mapping of genomes (the complete set of genes in a cell or living organism). India’s bioeconomy is valued at $80-90 billion at present, with a target set to reach $300 billion by 2030, and $500 billion by 2040.

Stressing on the relevance of genomics in vaccine discovery and distribution, Goswami explained,

“Vaccines normally take about 4-5 years to come to market. However, making it in less than a year is a great achievement, which would not have been possible without genomics really providing the needed data in the first place. This is a great start.”

Genomic surveillance is now available across countries, where viruses can be tracked. “We are now able to understand community spreads of disease, and expedite the use of genomic information to develop new vaccines, along with other control measures against the same. While we cannot stop the next pandemic, we can be better prepared and reduce its duration and impact,” said Goswami.

