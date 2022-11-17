To wriggle out of crisis, Jarkiholi brothers to put up show of strength

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Caught in a crisis ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, the Jarkiholi brothers of Gokak have decided to go all out to showcase their strength. Though there has been a tacit understanding between the brothers irrespective of their party affiliations so far, all five brothers will join hands publicly this time to send a message to both Congress and BJP that the fivesome are capable of changing political equations in the Belagavi region.

What forced Gokak brothers to come together is the way BJP snubbed MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi by depriving him of a cabinet berth due to his involvement in the sleaze CD case and fresh attempts made by leaders to weaken KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi for his recent remark on the word Hindu.

“Preparations are on to hold Ahinda conventions by Jarkiholis separately in Belagavi and Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituencies to counter the systematic conspiracy being hatched by a section of leaders to suppress Jarkiholi family politically. Through the conventions, a message will be sent to political rivals of Jarkiholis that any attempts to target them would have a massive impact on the 2023 election results in Belagavi, which has 18 Assembly segments,’’ a close associate of Jarkiholis says.

The Jarkiholis are coming together for the first time, taking a serious note of the ongoing political tirade against their family. While the eldest of Jarkiholi brothers Ramesh and Balachandra are BJP MLAs from Gokak and Arabhavi, Satish is MLA of Yamakanamardi and Lakhan is MLC of Belagavi. Bheemshi Jarkiholi is away from politics and is a businessman. The Ahinda Samavesha to be organised in both the LS segments in Belagavi would involve leaders from all political parties, sources said, adding the Jarkiholis would showcase the mass support which they enjoyed in the region.

Sources said in the conventions, the brothers will respond to leaders who have sidelined Ramesh and kept him out of the state cabinet despite the key role he played to install the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state.

