Congress SC/ST rally to counter BJP

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the BJP is set to hold the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community’s ‘Navashakti Samavesha’ in Ballari on November 20, and one for Scheduled Castes later in Mysuru, in an apparent bid to claim credit for the hike in quota, the Congress leadership has planned a joint SC-ST convention in December, with a similar agenda, ahead of assembly elections.

Following a suggestion by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who recently met former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara and former minister Dr H C Mahadevappa, a preliminary meeting is scheduled for November 20 to chalk out a plan. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government, through an ordinance, hiked the SC quota from 15 to 17 per cent, and ST quota from 3 to 7 per cent, as per the recommendation of the Justice Nagmohandas Commission, as ST Nayaka religious head Sri Prasannananda Swamiji held a dharna to bring pressure. Now, the onus is on the Centre to include the decision in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

BJP national president JP Nadda and the Union minister for tribal welfare are expected to take part in the ST samavesha, and make an announcement. “Over 5 lakh people from the community from across the state will take part,” informed Prabhakara Myasanayaka, a BJP ticket aspirant from Molakalmuru constituency.

Having got a clue that BJP will claim credit for a hike in quota, the Congress does not want to be left behind in the race for credit, as the commission that recommended the hike was set up during the Congress-JDS regime.

“BJP cannot claim credit for the hike in quota as the commission was set up when I was social welfare minister,” claimed Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge, adding that he has no qualms about BJP holding ST samavesha. As transport minister, B Sriramulu is the BJP’s ST community mascot, while the Congress is likely to project all its ST leaders including the working president Satish Jarkiholi, who had triggered a controversy over the origin of the word ‘Hindu’ recently.

JDS leaders claimed the ST Nayaka community cannot ignore the contribution of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, as the latter had managed to convince former prime minister Chandra Shekar to bring in an ordinance to give the Nayaka community of Karnataka the ST tag, by promulgating an ordinance in April 1991. “When P V Narasimha Rao was prime minister, Parliament passed a Bill to give it constitutional provision,” remarked Ugrappa.

BENGALURU: While the BJP is set to hold the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community’s ‘Navashakti Samavesha’ in Ballari on November 20, and one for Scheduled Castes later in Mysuru, in an apparent bid to claim credit for the hike in quota, the Congress leadership has planned a joint SC-ST convention in December, with a similar agenda, ahead of assembly elections. Following a suggestion by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, who recently met former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara and former minister Dr H C Mahadevappa, a preliminary meeting is scheduled for November 20 to chalk out a plan. The Basavaraj Bommai-led government, through an ordinance, hiked the SC quota from 15 to 17 per cent, and ST quota from 3 to 7 per cent, as per the recommendation of the Justice Nagmohandas Commission, as ST Nayaka religious head Sri Prasannananda Swamiji held a dharna to bring pressure. Now, the onus is on the Centre to include the decision in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. BJP national president JP Nadda and the Union minister for tribal welfare are expected to take part in the ST samavesha, and make an announcement. “Over 5 lakh people from the community from across the state will take part,” informed Prabhakara Myasanayaka, a BJP ticket aspirant from Molakalmuru constituency. Having got a clue that BJP will claim credit for a hike in quota, the Congress does not want to be left behind in the race for credit, as the commission that recommended the hike was set up during the Congress-JDS regime. “BJP cannot claim credit for the hike in quota as the commission was set up when I was social welfare minister,” claimed Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge, adding that he has no qualms about BJP holding ST samavesha. As transport minister, B Sriramulu is the BJP’s ST community mascot, while the Congress is likely to project all its ST leaders including the working president Satish Jarkiholi, who had triggered a controversy over the origin of the word ‘Hindu’ recently. JDS leaders claimed the ST Nayaka community cannot ignore the contribution of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, as the latter had managed to convince former prime minister Chandra Shekar to bring in an ordinance to give the Nayaka community of Karnataka the ST tag, by promulgating an ordinance in April 1991. “When P V Narasimha Rao was prime minister, Parliament passed a Bill to give it constitutional provision,” remarked Ugrappa.