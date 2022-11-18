Hindu activist Paresh Mesta’s family approaches court against CBI ‘B’ report

By Express News Service

KARWAR: The family members of Hindu activist Paresh Mesta, whose death in 2017 caused a huge sensation in the state with BJP leaders and right-wing outfits calling it a communal murder, have moved the court against the CBI report terming it an accidental death.

Not happy with the ‘B’ report filed by the investigative agency, they approached the Honnavar Court seeking re-investigation of the case. The family’s counsel, in his submission before the court, said the report is not acceptable to them.

After the CBI submitted the ‘B’ report to close the case, the court had issued a notice to the family to submit their opinion. Accordingly, Kamalakar Mesta, father of Paresh, appeared before the court said that the report is not acceptable to him.

It has been more than five years since Paresh was murdered. According to police, he went missing on December 7, 2017. His body was found in a lake on December 8, 2017, under mysterious conditions. Mesta’s death created a sensation in 2018 with the BJP leaders raising it in the Assembly. Finally, yielding to pressure, the then chief minister Siddaramaiah agreed for a CBI inquiry. The investigation agency closed the matter and submitted a report in October 2021 that the youth had died due to drowning.

