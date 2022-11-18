Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru police seize 132kg of ganja, two held

"They had rented the car for selling ganja and hoodwink the cops and used it to make money illegally. More accused are involved in it and we will nab them all," the Mangaluru police commissioner said.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru city police have arrested two persons for transporting ganja worth Rs 39 lakh from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Kerala.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told media persons that Ramiz Raz, aged 30 from Bantwal and Abdul Khader Harris, aged 31 from Manjeshwar were arrested and 132kg of ganja and valuables worth Rs 39 lakh have been seized. 

Rented car with ganja

"The accused both hailing from border areas of Kerala were transporting the banned substance on Friday based on a tip-off that they were supplying ganja from Bengaluru to Mangaluru in a pick-up. The CCB team intercepted the vehicle at Jeppinamogaru near Mangaluru. The accused used to procure ganja from Visakhapatnam forests and supply it to Ullal, Konaje and Kankanady station limits. Earlier also they had transported huge quantities of ganja three or four times and they had sold them on the way. They had rented the car for selling ganja and hoodwink the cops and used it to make money illegally. More accused are involved in it and we will nab them all," he said. 

Meanwhile, Ramiz is facing six cases and Abdul Khader has three cases registered at Mangaluru and one case at Kasargod. The accused were produced before the court and they will be taken into further police custody.

