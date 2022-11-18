Mysuru: Slugfest over bus shelter continues as MLA Ramadas cries harassment

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The indirect verbal spat between Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and MLA S A Ramadas over the dome-shaped structure atop a bus shelter in Mysuru is taking new twists and turns every day.

After Simha announced that he will demolish the bus shelter, a flex with photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Suttur Mutt seers came up on the structure.

Similarly, on Thursday, the domes, which were earlier painted in golden hues, was found repainted in red.

Asked about this, Ramadas appealed to reporters not to ask him anything about the matter and said he will reimburse the loss of public money from his salary. He added that he is ready to get punished if he had made any mistake. “In 20 years, 10 out of 11 BJP MLAs left the party due to treatment meted out to them and harassment. I am left now, please spare me,” he said.

Later in the day, responding to Ramadas’ remarks of facing ‘harassment’ in the bus shelter issue and in the party, Simha mocked, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had patted him on the back, so how can I even get the power to harass him?”

While Simha contended that dome-like structures were coming up at bus shelters in Mysuru, Ramadas claimed that it was constructed to resemble the Mysuru palace and not a gumbaz. He further claimed that he was being unnecessary harassed.

“Demolishing dome-like structure might hurt the followers of Tipu Sultan, but not followers of Shivaji. I don’t know in what way Ramadas is saying that he is being harassed,” said Simha. Without taking any name, Simha said, “I am here in politics not in real estate. Politicians in Mysuru have so much money that they can burn me in it. I have come to politics for the purpose of development.”

He further said the national highway authority officials have considered the shelter illegal and they themselves can demolish it anytime. “It is thieves who work in the night. How can it be done overnight? There is so much violation in it. There was no gumbaz-like structure in the initial plan, but this has been revised in the new plan, which bears the signature of personal assistant of the MLA,” Simha said.

Meanwhile, the controversy has even snowballed to the Chief Minister Office, as the CM is said to have held a closed door meeting with Ramadas on this issue. Meanwhile, NHAI officials has slapped notice to MCC and KRIDL for not taking approval before constructing the bus shelter.

