Peraje hanging footbridge awaits relief work in Karnataka

The hanging footbridge connects Peraje village with the border village of Aranthodu in Dakshina Kannada. It also connects two banks of the Payaswini River.

Published: 18th November 2022 05:35 PM

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The hanging footbridge at Amechuru in Peraje panchayat of Madikeri taluk has enabled rural connectivity for over three decades and has helped several farmers earn a constant livelihood. However, the bridge is now in a dilapidated state and poses a risk of collapse. Many villagers fear treading on this bridge and demand attention from concerned authorities.

Though the planks of the footbridge look undamaged, the metal anglers and the ropes holding the bridge have weakened.

Further, the bridge has lost its original shape following the 2022 floods and has turned life-threatening.

The hanging footbridge connects Peraje village with the border village of Aranthodu in Dakshina Kannada. It also connects two banks of the Payaswini River.

The bridge is among the first of the hanging bridges built by the award-winning Bridgeman Girish Bharadwaj in 1989. 

Earlier, in 2019, a tender was called to repair the bridge BUT did not get approval following the pandemic situation.

The panchayat officials state that they cannot bear the high cost of the repair work and are waiting for special funds to be sanctioned for the same.

Meanwhile, the villagers demand immediate relief work of the bridge to avoid untoward incidents.

