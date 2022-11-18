Home States Karnataka

Protest after IT raid on Congress leader Gayatri Shanthe Gowda, kin

To keep the element of surprise, the convoy of vehicles displayed a wedding board on the vehicles reading ‘Abhinav weds Deepika’.

Published: 18th November 2022 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader A V Gayatri Shanthe Gowda’s house in Chikkamagaluru

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: IT sleuths swooped down on the residence of former MLC and Congress leader AV Gayatri Shanthe Gowda in the wee hours of Thursday. The officials, landed before her doors in more than ten vehicles, and continued the search till late evening. They also raided her son-in-law’s residence in Beluru. It is said that Gayatri was at home during the raid. 

To keep the element of surprise, the convoy of vehicles displayed a wedding board on the vehicles reading ‘Abhinav weds Deepika’. Gayatri had contested in the local body election againsat BJPs MK Pranesh and lost to him by just six votes. The High Court recently passed an order stating that nominated members in the local bodies are not entitled to vote which came as a shot in the arms for Gayatri.

Raids were also conducted on her son-in-law’s house in Beluru and also a Choultry belonging to him.
Meanwhile, Congress leaders staged a protest at Azad park condemning the IT raid and shouted slogans against the BJP government and local MLA C T Ravi.

Congress leader M L Murthy said the raid was politically motivated at a time when elections are round the corner and slammed the BJP government for being vindictive towards opposition leaders. BJP  district spokesperson Deepak Doddaiah condemned the Congress leaders’ protest stating that as IT is a central government agency, it proved that the Congress has scant respect for the law of the land.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Gayatri Shanthe Gowda IT raid
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp