Protest after IT raid on Congress leader Gayatri Shanthe Gowda, kin

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: IT sleuths swooped down on the residence of former MLC and Congress leader AV Gayatri Shanthe Gowda in the wee hours of Thursday. The officials, landed before her doors in more than ten vehicles, and continued the search till late evening. They also raided her son-in-law’s residence in Beluru. It is said that Gayatri was at home during the raid. To keep the element of surprise, the convoy of vehicles displayed a wedding board on the vehicles reading ‘Abhinav weds Deepika’. Gayatri had contested in the local body election againsat BJPs MK Pranesh and lost to him by just six votes. The High Court recently passed an order stating that nominated members in the local bodies are not entitled to vote which came as a shot in the arms for Gayatri. Raids were also conducted on her son-in-law’s house in Beluru and also a Choultry belonging to him. Meanwhile, Congress leaders staged a protest at Azad park condemning the IT raid and shouted slogans against the BJP government and local MLA C T Ravi. Congress leader M L Murthy said the raid was politically motivated at a time when elections are round the corner and slammed the BJP government for being vindictive towards opposition leaders. BJP district spokesperson Deepak Doddaiah condemned the Congress leaders’ protest stating that as IT is a central government agency, it proved that the Congress has scant respect for the law of the land.