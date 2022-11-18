Voter ID theft: Congress blames Bommai, Ashwath

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state Congress launched a frontal attack on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan over the alleged theft of voters’ data, fraud and impersonation, by allowing private firms to revise the voters’ list. The Congress leaders said Bommai, who is in-charge of Bengaluru city, should be held responsible for the alleged theft in 28 assembly constituencies in Bengaluru.

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and and KPCC president D K Shivakumar demanded a high-level inquiry to be set up by Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

They alleged that members of Chilume Enterprises Pvt Ltd and DAP Hombale Pvt Ltd have gone to the people claiming that they are an election management company and that they prepare EVMs for political parties. “We had so far heard that EVMs are made by the government,” the leaders said, accusing the government of being responsible for identity theft, criminal conspiracy and misappropriation of property by using the service of an NGO.

First, the private firm representatives pretended to be government officials, second, they procured fake identity cards, and third, they illegally collected information from voters, besides uploading it on a private app and selling it for commercial purposes.

Min’s aide gave fake IDs to staff: Cong

This information is being sold to other firms as well, they alleged. The Congress leaders alleged that the main accused is Krishnappa Ravikumar, who is a close aide of a senior minister in the government. All these companies have been set up in Malleswaram constituency which is representated by the minister. Ravikumar allegedly issued fake ID cards to the staff of his private firm.

“It is a crime committed in the guise of government officials. It is an offence punishable under law. On November 16, 2022, the government issued an order stating that the permission granted to the institute has been cancelled. However, the reason for the cancellation has not been stated”, the Congress leaders said.

Meanwhile, CM Bommai defended his government by saying, “Election Commission has authorised Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and local organisations to undertake ‘Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation Program’ (SVEEP) and that survey work will be entrusted to NGOs.

This is not the first time as it has been done even in 2018. I will order a detailed probe into the matter and let the truth come out.” Meanwhile, a police complaint was filed at Halasuru Gate Police Station and Kadugodi Police Station under relevant sections of IPC.

